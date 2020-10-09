GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Shares Down 0.3%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.11. 1,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 39,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in GX Acquisition by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 746,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GX Acquisition by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,601,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

