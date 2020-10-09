Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.55. Hall of Fame Village shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 4,749 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57.

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 14,500 shares of Hall of Fame Village stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael S. Levy bought 15,000 shares of Hall of Fame Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,761 shares of company stock valued at $199,996. Company insiders own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

