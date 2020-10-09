Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.55. Hall of Fame Village shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 4,749 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57.
Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Hall of Fame Village Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFV)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.
