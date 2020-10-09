Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of HWC opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.36). Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

