Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,602.65

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,602.65 and traded as high as $1,621.00. Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at $1,617.50, with a volume of 611,275 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,335 ($17.44) to GBX 1,375 ($17.97) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,830 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.67) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,680.91 ($21.96).

The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,623.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,603.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 43.70 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

