Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Receives $54.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

