Haywood Securities Increases Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 460.34% from the company’s current price.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

