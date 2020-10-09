HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.50

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 1020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HDS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Get HD Supply alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,181 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter valued at $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 11.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,048,000 after buying an additional 580,491 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter valued at $136,454,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,065,000 after buying an additional 3,923,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.