Head-To-Head Analysis: KemPharm (KMPH) & The Competition

KemPharm (OTCMKTS: KMPH) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare KemPharm to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -36.04% N/A -75.19% KemPharm Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

KemPharm has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm’s peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of KemPharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KemPharm and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 0 0 N/A KemPharm Competitors 7274 19870 37740 1516 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.03%. Given KemPharm’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KemPharm has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $12.84 million -$24.52 million -0.75 KemPharm Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.87

KemPharm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than KemPharm. KemPharm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

KemPharm peers beat KemPharm on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder. It also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with KVK-Tech, Inc. to manufacture and commercialize APADAZ. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

