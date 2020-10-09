Head to Head Contrast: Envela (NYSE:ELA) & Reign Resources (NYSE:RGNP)

Envela (NYSE:ELA) and Reign Resources (OTCMKTS:RGNP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envela and Reign Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envela $82.03 million 1.49 $2.78 million N/A N/A Reign Resources $140,000.00 10.27 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Envela has higher revenue and earnings than Reign Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Envela and Reign Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envela 0 0 0 0 N/A Reign Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Envela and Reign Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envela 3.91% 30.50% 13.03% Reign Resources N/A N/A -488.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Envela shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Envela shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Reign Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envela beats Reign Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. The company also buys and sells various forms of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium precious metals products, including United States and other government coins, private mint medallions, art bars, and trade unit bars; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. In addition, it buys and sells scrap gold; and repairs jewelry and watches. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed its products and services through five retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, and USBullionExchange.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as DGSE Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Envela Corporation in December 2019. Envela Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Reign Resources Company Profile

Reign Resources Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer branded and custom jewelry company. The company offers source-to-consumer sapphire jewelry under the Reign Sapphires brand name. It also markets and distributes classic customized jewelry under the Le Bloc brand name; and athleisure jewelry under the ION Collection brand name. The company was formerly known as Reign Sapphire Corporation and changed its name to Reign Resources Corporation in March 2020. Reign Resources Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

