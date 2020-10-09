Head-To-Head Review: Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) & Drinks Americas (NYSE:DKAM)

Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Drinks Americas and Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola 26.77% 41.44% 9.24%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Drinks Americas and Coca-Cola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola 0 4 15 1 2.85

Coca-Cola has a consensus target price of $54.30, suggesting a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Coca-Cola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

Risk & Volatility

Drinks Americas has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drinks Americas and Coca-Cola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola $37.27 billion 5.86 $8.92 billion $2.11 24.11

Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Coca-Cola shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coca-Cola beats Drinks Americas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drinks Americas Company Profile

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, AdeS, Del Valle, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, and HONEST TEA brands. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

