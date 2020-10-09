Head-To-Head Review: Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) & ADT (OTCMKTS:ADT)

Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) and ADT (NYSE:ADT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADT has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Earth Life Sciences and ADT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A ADT $5.13 billion 1.25 -$424.15 million ($0.09) -93.78

Earth Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of ADT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ADT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Life Sciences and ADT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -2,095.86% ADT -12.47% -4.99% -0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Earth Life Sciences and ADT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ADT 0 5 3 0 2.38

ADT has a consensus price target of $11.86, indicating a potential upside of 40.47%. Given ADT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADT is more favorable than Earth Life Sciences.

Summary

ADT beats Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

Earth Life Sciences Inc. focuses on training law enforcement, security, investigation, and protection for officers and individuals. It also has an option agreement to earn 100% interests in certain mineral concessions located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Tactical Training Academy Inc. and changed its name to Earth Life Sciences Inc. in June 2014. Earth Life Sciences Inc. is based in Longueil, Canada.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, Protection 1, ADT Commercial, and Blue by ADT names. As of December 31, 2019, ADT Inc. operated through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 9 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 13 customer and field support locations, two national sales call centers, and two regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

