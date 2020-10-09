Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

