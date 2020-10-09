Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

HTLF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,870. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

