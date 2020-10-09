Hedera Hashgraph Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $194.54 million and $83.51 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,829,602 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

