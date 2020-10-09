HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.33 ($69.80).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €56.98 ($67.04) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.83. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.02.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.