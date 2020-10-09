Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.64 ($98.40).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €92.06 ($108.31) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €88.06 and a 200-day moving average of €82.25. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

