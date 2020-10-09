Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post sales of $139.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.33 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $131.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $554.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.75 million to $554.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $598.14 million, with estimates ranging from $588.17 million to $608.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $2,766,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $2,489,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 695.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 68.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,896. The firm has a market cap of $287.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

