HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 40,243 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

The company has a market cap of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. On average, research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 942,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

