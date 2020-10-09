Hiveterminal Token Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $1,026.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00257279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.01525297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157891 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

