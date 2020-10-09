Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.79.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.65. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

