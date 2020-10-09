Hornby (LON:HRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.04

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.04 and traded as high as $37.90. Hornby shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 1,034 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

