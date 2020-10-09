Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

