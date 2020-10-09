HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 314.10 ($4.10) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 374.64.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

