HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE so far this year. The company’s initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials over the long term. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in expenses in the near term, which might hurt the bottom line to some extent. Notably, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to continue to support profitability in the quarters ahead. Nevertheless, global economic slowdown, low interest rate environment across the globe and weak loan demand are expected to hamper revenue growth to some extent. Moreover, the coronavirus-induced ambiguity is likely to hurt its financials.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,151 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 278,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of HSBC by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

