Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.53 ($40.62).

Shares of BOSS opened at €23.19 ($27.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.20. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

