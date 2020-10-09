Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.53 ($40.62).

Shares of BOSS opened at €23.19 ($27.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.20. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.