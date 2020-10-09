Hydro (HYDRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $249,874.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $249,874.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Hydro has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.04937242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitForex, CoinEx, Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, IDEX, DEx.top, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

