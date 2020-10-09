HyperDAO Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00094006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01545227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157521 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,506,565 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.