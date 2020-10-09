Hyperion (HYN) Market Capitalization Reaches $57.22 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 67.7% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $926,142.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01523315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00158452 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

