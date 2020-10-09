IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

IBG opened at C$6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.6032862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

