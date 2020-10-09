IBM (NYSE:IBM) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.58-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-17.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.54 billion.IBM also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IBM from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.13.

IBM stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

