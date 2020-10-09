Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,787 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Icon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.46 and its 200 day moving average is $169.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $209.40.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

