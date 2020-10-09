IDEX Membership (IDXM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $360.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for $180.65 or 0.01630639 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $361,298.28 and $360.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.25 or 0.04951568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00055701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032075 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDXM is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

