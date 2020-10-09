IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $935.56

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $935.56 and traded as high as $1,094.00. IMI plc (IMI.L) shares last traded at $1,088.00, with a volume of 328,192 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (up from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,037.35 ($13.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,061.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 937.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. IMI plc (IMI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.58%.

In related news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £18,254.10 ($23,852.21). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,750 shares of company stock worth $1,862,588.

About IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

