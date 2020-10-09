Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 6.7%

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Approximately 651,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,468,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.93 ($0.04).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The company has a market cap of $11.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

About Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

