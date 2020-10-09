Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.39

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 29.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after buying an additional 1,291,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,785,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Immunovant by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,088,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 88,483 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 870,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 261,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

