ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.37

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $11.80. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 706,609 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ImmuPharma PLC will post -3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.