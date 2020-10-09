IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Upgraded to Hold by Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.93. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

