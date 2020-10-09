Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$25.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.56.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,365. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a PE ratio of -651.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.