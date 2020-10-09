Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$25.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.56.
Shares of IMO traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,365. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a PE ratio of -651.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.98.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
