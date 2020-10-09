IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

IMV (NYSE:IMV) has been given a $3.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMV. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on IMV in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:IMV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,837. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Creative Planning bought a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in IMV by 126.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IMV in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV in the first quarter worth $42,000.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

