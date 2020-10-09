Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is benefiting from large deal wins and fast growing digital services. The company’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, IoT, cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Infosys is suffering from an unfavorable political climate in the United States and the increasing anti-outsourcing sentiment in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs, and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Further, Infosys’ business is highly prone to the currency volatility between the India rupee and the US dollar.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INFY. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 806,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 363,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

