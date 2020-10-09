ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.24 ($9.69).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

