Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Trading Up 1.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 1,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $243,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $2,197,000.

