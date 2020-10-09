Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Hold Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.16.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.11 on Monday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $994.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,647 shares of company stock valued at $853,253. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after buying an additional 1,282,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Inseego by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 255,781 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth about $9,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inseego by 1,219.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 440,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

