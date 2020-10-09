Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $472.18

Instem PLC (LON:INS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $472.18 and traded as low as $472.10. Instem shares last traded at $472.10, with a volume of 400 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.57 million and a P/E ratio of 235.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

In related news, insider Phil Reason sold 142,000 shares of Instem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £617,700 ($807,134.46).

Instem plc provides information technology solutions to the life science market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making. Its solutions include Provantis, an integrated Windows-based system for organizations and universities that are engaged in non-clinical evaluation studies; submit platform that provides a suite of integrated tools and services for the creation and management of SEND datasets and associated documents for contract research organizations and sponsors; ALPHADAS, an eSource EDC system for early phase clinical trials; Animal Care Information System, an animal management software solution; Logbook, a repository for information; and Toxicology Resource Planning, a toxicology solution for pharmaceutical, chemical, and contract research laboratory corporations.

