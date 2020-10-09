INT Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.76 or 0.04956952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00055901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

