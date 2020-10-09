Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:INS opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.