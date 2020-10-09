Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IFSPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $11.58 on Monday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

