International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of THM stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 1,042,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

