Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $15.59. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 128,309 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITP shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.17 million and a PE ratio of 17.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.36.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$371.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.78%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

