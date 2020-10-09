Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,600.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.